Six fishermen in Visakhapatnam went missing and efforts are on to trace them. According to reports, the six fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing from the harbour area on Monday evening and did not return.

Following information from their family members, a search operation was launched in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, but the missing were not traced. They left the harbour in a boat having the number V1-MO -2736.

It is learnt that all the fishermen belong to Mukkam village of Bhogapuram mandal in Vizianagaram district. After coming to know about the incident, the TDP-BJP-JSP combine candidate for the Visakhapatnam South constituency Vamsikrishna Srinivas discussed it with the officials concerned. He also talked to the family members of the missing fishermen.

Meanwhile, Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, the YSRCP candidate for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, along with local MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, visited the harbour area on Tuesday night and talked to the family members of the missing fishermen. Advising them to be bold, she said the search operation was launched and they would return safely soon.

Ganesh Kumar assured them of taking all steps to bring the fishermen back. The information was passed on to Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy and the government would take the responsibility of bringing them back safe, he said.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.