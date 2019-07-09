The Giri Pradakshina will be conducted at the renowned Sri Varaha Narasimha Swamy Temple, also known as Simhachalam Temple, on 15 July 2019. This yearly event comprises of the procession of the circumference of the Simhachalam Hill, Visakhapatnam.

The 32 km trek will start from Toli Pavancha, at the entrance of the Simhachalam Temple steps at the entrance of the hill, as per tradition for GiriPradakshina. This will then proceed to Adavivaram, Mudasarlova, Hanumanthavaka Junction, Visalakshinagar, Jodugullapalem, Appu Ghar, MVP Colony Double Road, Venkojipalem, HB Colony, Port Stadium, DLB Quarters, Muralinagar, Madhavadhara, NSTL, Gopalapatnam, Prahladapuram, Gosala, thus finally returning to the Toli Pavancha. Finally, the procession will trek up the steps for the scheduled darshan” of the deity.

For the devotees

Being one of the biggest annual events in Visakhapatnam District, the Giri Pradakshina attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The stalls erected distribute water, sweets and other refreshments for the people participating in this trek. This year, the Greater Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Corporation (GVMC) and Simhachalam Temple authorities, have pondered distributing water in disposable glasses instead of the usual packets.

Plastic menace

Every year during Giri Pradakshina, Simhachalam, and neighboring areas get littered by the large plastic wastage. Thus becoming an environmental and civic issue. This is mostly due to the high lack of awareness, mixed with irresponsibility, amongst the participating masses. Since plastic pollution is rapidly increasing and has become a worrisome issue. The civic authorities would need to take extreme steps both during, and after, the event.

Timings

On 15 July 2019, the devotees will be able to have darshan from 5:30 am to 10 pm. Post the Giri Pradakshina procession, on 16 July 2019, the devotees may have darshan from 5 am to 4 pm. The temple is shutting early due to the lunar eclipse on this Ashada Pournami day.

Coordination Meeting

On Monday, a coordination meeting regarding Giri Pradakshina was organised by Visakhapatnam Joint Collector, L. Siva Sankar and Additional Joint Collector, M. Venkateswara Rao. Visakhapatnam Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), Tej Bharat and Simhachalam Devasthanam Executive Officer, K. Ramachandra Mohan were also present. The other members of the meeting were officials from AP Police, GVMC, Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), Electricity Department, Health Department, and Excise & Prohibition Department.