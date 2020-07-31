The central government has released a fund of Rs. 53 crore to develop infrastructure in and around the Simhachalam Temple. Previously, devotees visiting the 11th Century Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam would throng to the temple during important festivals and auspicious days. On some occasions, the temple would witness a footfall of several lakh devotees in a single day. However, proper facilities for their pilgrimage were absent. All that is set to change soon, with the central government taking the Simhachalam Temple under its PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao made the announcement and stated that the fund of Rs. 53 crore would be allocated towards developing the Simhachalam foothill, uphill and pan area. Budgets of ₹27.86 crore, ₹18.21 crore and ₹3.87 crore have been set aside for each of the components respectively, said the Minister. Apart from these, consultancy fees of ₹1.24 crore and contingency meeting budgets have been set at ₹2.49 crore.

At present, the authorities have decided to construct rooms within the temple premises, both at the foothill and uphill, for the pilgrims. Programmable LED lights will be to be set up in the temple complex. The new plans also mention that steps will be laid from Sattamma temple to Simhachalam temple. Existing roads will be widened while ghat roads will be set up to reach the temple uphill easily. New waiting halls will be constructed, and old waiting halls will be replaced with new ones uphill. Temple authorities have thanked the central government for taking note of the Simhachalam Temple and granting the necessary funds. Previously, the Union Ministry had allocated a fund of Rs. 47 crore to develop the temple premises at Srisailam.