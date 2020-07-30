Vizag, on Thursday, recorded its biggest single day spike with 1223 new COVID-19 cases coming to light in a span of 24 hours. As per the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Vizag, Dr PV Sudhakar this evening, the district reported 6825 active cases, 3284 discharges, and 85 deaths, with six more patients succumbing to the infection. Of the new cases, 540 were detected via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively and 683 were detected via Rapid Antigen Tests. With these new cases, the COVID-19 count in Vizag has mounted to 10,194.

Amiripalli Veedhi, Attaveedhi, Saradanagar, SC Colony, Tyada, Lankelapalem, Salapuvanipalem, Jagannatham, Patha Sabbavaram, BJ Palem, SC/B/C/C Colony, Dondapudi, Jannavaram, Pudimadaka, Sai Nagar, Mossayyapeta, Madhutur, Indiramma Colony, Pottidorapalem, Sivayyam Veedhi, Vedhuruparthi, Satyanarayanapuram – 2, Kotha Gotiwada, KNR Peta, Rajupalem, Rayapalem-2, have been declared as the 27 new clusters in Vizag. The district currently has 170 very active clusters, 195 active clusters, 337 dormant clusters, 39 denotified clusters.

Andhra Pradesh too recorded its highest single day spike as the state reported 10,167 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. While 69,234 cases have been marked active as on 30 July, 57,147 individuals have been discharged (including the 3,234 individuals discharged from Sunday to Monday) after recovering from the infection. The death toll surged to 1090

As on Monday, Andhra Pradesh recorded 6051 new COVID-19 in a span of 24 hours, to take the count to 1,02,349. While 51,701 cases have been marked active as on 27 July, 49,558 individuals have been discharged (including the 4618 individuals discharged today) after recovering from the infection. The death toll surged to 1281 with 50 more patients succumbing to the infection.

East Godavari, with 1441 new cases, reported the highest number of COVID-19 positives in a single day on 30 July. Between Wednesday and Thursday, 70,068 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh. While 31,310 samples were tested via VRDL, Truenat, NACO collectively, 38,758 0samples were tested using the Rapid Antigen Test kits.