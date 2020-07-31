Announcing ‘Unlock 3’ guidelines on 29 July, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that movie theatres will remain closed until 31 August. As we gear up for another month of not watching cinema in theatres, an array of exciting movies is all set to brighten your mood. To make it easier for you, we’ve picked a few upcoming movies to look forward to in August on Netflix, Zee5, and Disney+Hotstar. Cheers to more binge-watching and less scrolling.

6 movies on Netflix, Zee5, Disney+Hotstar to look forward to in August:

#1 Danny (Tamil)

Beginning the month with a cop drama, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s Danny is a murder mystery. Interestingly, a dog plays the titular role in this film. Varalaxmi will be seen as Kunthavai, a police officer who takes up the case of a brutally murder with the help of Danny. Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, and Vinoth Kishan essay crucial roles in the flick.

Release date: 1 August

Where to watch: Zee5

#2 Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl

Featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, the film is based on Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena. She was one of India’s first women Air Force pilots in combat during the Kargil War in 1999. Alongside the ‘Dhadak’ actress, the movie also stars the actors Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar, Ayesha Raza, and Manav Vij among others.

Release date: 12 August

Where to watch: Netflix

#3 Lock up (Tamil)

Tipped as a suspense thriller, Lock up stars Vaibhav, Venkat Prabhu, and Vani Bhojan in lead roles. Shot in and around Chennai, the cinema was produced by actor Nithin Sathyaa.

Release date: 14 August

Where to watch: Zee5

#4 Johar (Telugu)

Directed by debutant Teja Marni, this socio-political drama features Esther Anil and Naina Ganguly in lead roles. The trailer of the film looks gritty and promising. Ever since the sneak peek was released on social media, Johar has grabbed the attention of the viewers. Bankrolled by Bhanu Sandeep Marni under the banner Dharma Surya Pictures, the movie is all set to premiere on 14 August.

Release date: 14 August

Where to watch: Aha

#5 Khuda Haafiz (Hindi)

Set against the backdrop of the 2008 recession, the movie narrates the story of Sameer Choudhary, played by Vidyut Jammwal, who is on a mission to find his missing wife, in a foreign land. From the looks of the recently dropped trailer, the movie seems to delve deep into the murky world of international human trafficking. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the cast of Khuda Haafiz also include Shivaleeka Oberoi, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit, and Annu Kapoor.

Release date: 14 August

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

#6 Mee Raqsam (Hindi)

Helmed by cinematographer-turned-director, Baba Azmi, Mee Raqsam revolves around a father-daughter relationship. Inspired by the relationship that yesteryear actress Shabana Azmi shared with her father and celebrated poet Kaifi Azmi, the story will see Danish Husain’s Salim inspiring and motivating his daughter Mariam (Aditi Subedi) to pursue her dream of becoming a dancer against all odds. Veteran actor, Naseeruddin Shah will be seen in a pivotal role in the film.

Release date: 21 August

Where to watch: Zee5