Simhachalam EO V Trinatha Rao informed that the arrangements have commenced for the Giri Pradakshina in Visakhapatnam, happening on 2 July 2023. On Friday, the EO headed a review meeting on the Simhachalam Hill involving members of the Devasthanam Trust and various officials from different departments.

During this meeting, he mentioned that seamless coordination between various departments would be ensured to organise the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina, aiming to minimise inconveniences faced by devotees from Visakhapatnam and its surrounding areas.

Further arrangements like setting up stalls for the supply of fresh water, sanitation, distribution of free Prasad, food for devotees in the Annaprasada building, arranging queue lines on the hill, arrangements at Tholipavancha will be made for devotees’ conveniences on that day. The arrangements of medical camps and other issues were also discussed.

Chief Priests Srinivasacharya, Sthanacharyu Rajagopal, Trust Board members Gantla Srinubabu, Pilla Jaganmohan Patrudu, Sridevi Varma, Sayu Nirmala, Paruddi Rajeshwari, Bayyavarapu Radha, Dashamantula Ramalakshmi, Devasthanam Deputy EO Sujata, Engineering Officers Srinivasaraj, Ram, Nageshwara Rao, Hari, AEs Anandkumar, Ijirothu Srinivasa Rao, Jangam Srinivas, Narasimharaju, Superintendent Paluri Narasinga Rao participated.

