The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) announced a special train package from Visakhapatnam to pilgrimages in North India. This package is designed explicitly for pilgrims from Visakhapatnam, offering them the opportunity to visit various temples and sightseeing places in North India.

The tour has been curated with experienced guides to ensure a smooth hassle-free experience for the passengers. The package offers an extensive trip of 8 nights and 9 days, encompassing the destinations such as Mata Vaishno Devi, Haridwar and Rishikesh. Commencing on 10 June 2023, the trip will halt on 18 June.

Famous places and landmarks such as the Taj Mahal, Krishna Janmabhoomi (Mathura), Prem Mandir in Brindavan, Banke Bihari Mandir, Mata Vaishno Devi in Katra, Manasa Devi in Haridwar, Har ki Pauri, Laxman Jhula, Ram Jhula in Rishikesh and more are on the itinerary to visit.

For ticketing and accommodation, IRCTC has established fixed costs for the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train. The economy package is priced at Rs 15,435, the Standard package at Rs 24,735, and the Comfort package at Rs 32,480. These prices also include local transport charges.

Passengers opting for the economy package will be accommodated in non-AC rooms, while those opting for standard and comfort packages will have AC rooms on a sharing basis. For further information regarding the special train package to pilgrimages in North India, interested individuals are advised to contact the IRCTC office at Visakhapatnam Railway Station or contact Chandankumar (8287932318) and Visalakshi (9701085461).

