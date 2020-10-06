Following the relaxation of lockdown norms, Shilparamam Jatara, a space dedicated to art and culture in Vizag opened its doors to visitors on Tuesday. Issuing the orders to reopen all the Shilparamams in the state, Andhra Pradesh Special Chief Secretary, Dr Rajat Bhargava announced that the state government has given its approval to allow the public, strictly adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. However, film screenings and entertainment programmes will not be allowed inside the premises of the Shilparamams.

Speaking about the measures taken up, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Administrative Officer at Shilparamam, Vizag, Vishwanath Reddy told Yo!, “We have already disinfected the area and installed foot-operated sanitiser dispensers. Visitors will be thermally scanned for the body temperatures. Those with a temperature higher than the prescribed limit would not be allowed to enter inside.” Stating that there will be no change in the visiting hours, the Shilparamam AO said people will be permitted inside only if they wear masks. He added that the staff has been directed to ensure that the visitors do not spit inside the premises. According to the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the government, Mr Reddy said that individuals above 65 years, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children aged below 10 years have been advised not to visit the recreation centre.

Earlier on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasarao said that Shilparamam in Vizag would be revamped at an estimated cost of Rs 10.92 crore. Mentioning that the state government has given its nod to makeover Shilparamam, he added that the funds are yet to be sanctioned by the Ministry of Finance.

Timings: 10 AM to 8:30 PM (open all days of the week)

Entry fee: Rs 20 per person