Arguably among the most-awaited movie releases in the coming months, RRR has been raising the stakes with each promo. Starring a mighty ensemble of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, this magnum opus, by ace director SS Rajamouli, will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam among others. While the shoot of RRR advanced well until March, the COVID-19 forced lockdown saw the team stall the progress for over six months. However, bringing the curtains down on a long wait, team RRR finally began the shoot on Monday. Sharing a glimpse into the sets of RRR, the film’s unit released a video on Tuesday, along with a surprise update for Jr NTR’s fans.

The video opens with a message that reads, “The shoot of our film went on quite productively until March. But then, the world stopped. So did we. Now it’s time to get back onto the sets with double the girt.”

Sharing the video on social media, director SS Rajamouli wrote, “Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes.”

Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes… 🙂https://t.co/qFlpsIHJpc Await #RamarajuforBheemOnOct22.. #WeRRRBack. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) October 6, 2020

Adding to the cheers, an update from the film’s unit also revealed that the hugely-awaited look of Jr NTR, who will be seen playing Bheem in RRR, will be revealed on 22 October. Tagged as #RamarajuForBheem, the teaser will have Ram Charan lend his voiceover to introduce Jr NTR’s character to the audience. It may be recalled that #BheemForRamaraju, which had Jr NTR introduce Ram Charan’s character, garnered a tremendous response on social media.