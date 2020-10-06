Season 4 of Bigg Boss Telugu is rolling along as expected with numerous controversies gripping the house week after week. While Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, and Devi Nagavalli were evicted from the show in the first three weeks, the latest round of elimination saw actress Swathi Deekshith bid adieu to the house. On Monday, as per the tradition, housemates were once again asked to nominate contestants for elimination in the fifth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

The episode began with housemates dancing to groovy numbers. As the show progressed, the housemates were called to go through an open nomination process. While Kumar Sai, who is the current Captain of the house is safe from nomination, the rest of the contestants were put up in the nomination process. Bigg Boss suggested that each housemate had to come forward and nominate two contestants for the elimination, citing valid reasons. Tension escalated inside the Bigg Boss house as the inmates got into heated arguments during the task.

Abhijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Divi, and Monal engaged in an ugly spat while discussing their respective reasons for nominations. As Akhil brought up Monal’s name while nominating Abhijeet, she burst into tears asking not to drag her into every argument. She added that her reputation is at stake and she can resolve her own problems. The episode also saw the differences crop up between Ariyana-Amma Rajasekhar, Divi-Lasya, Noel-Sohel, Harika-Akhil and Avinash-Monal as well.

Monday’s episode of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu saw Akhil Sarthak, Noel, Abijeet, Syed Sohal, Amma Rajasekar, Monal Gajjar, Lasya, Ariyana, and Sujatha getting nominated for elimination this week. The viewers can vote for their favourite contestans of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu online or by giving a missed call to the below-mentioned numbers. The housemate to garner the least number of votes, by the time the voting lines close, will stand eliminated this weekend.

Missed call numbers to vote for contestants in the fifth week elimination of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Lasya: 8886658203

Abijeet: 8886658204

Sujatha: 8886658205

Syed Sohel: 8886658209

Ariyana: 8886658210

Amma Rajasekar: 8886658211

Noel: 8886658213

Akhil Sarthak: 8886658215

Voting via Hotstar App:

To vote for the nominated contestants in the fifth week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, viewers can also vote online by logging into the Hotstar App. To do the same, search for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu and click on the vote option that can be seen below the streaming window. Among the seven contestants nominated for elimination this week, you can vote for your favourite contestant(s). Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants.