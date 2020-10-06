Sunrisers Hyderabad, on Tuesday, named Vizag lad Prithvi Raj Yarra as the replacement for pacer Bhivneshwar Kumar, who has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2020. Kumar, who was one of the key components of Hyderabad’s bowling attack, suffered a hip injury in the clash against Chennai Super Kings last week. “Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season,” Sunrisers Hyderabad confirmed via Twitter.

A left-arm seamer from Vizag, Prithvi Raj grabbed eyeballs with his impressive performances for Andhra Pradesh in domestic cricket. After consistently troubling batsmen with his pace, the 22-year-old was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction for IPL 2019. In last year’s IPL, the youngster incidentally made his debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad and even ended up picking the prized scalp of David Warner. While Prithvi Raj went unsold in the subsequent IPL auction, he flew to the UAE along with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the nets.

In the ongoing IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad are currently placed seventh on the points table. After losing its first two games of the season, Hyderabad picked wins with back-to-back wins against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. However, their last outing against Mumbai Indians, in Sharjah, saw Rohit Sharma and Co overpower them by a convincing margin. The David Warner-led side will next clash swords with KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Thursday.

Earlier in the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad were forced to call in Jason Holder as a replacement for Mitch Marsh after the Australian all-rounder returned home with an ankle injury.