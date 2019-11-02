Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Tweets: Wishes pour in as King Khan turns 54

Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 54th birthday on Saturday. Popularly known as ‘Baadshah’, the Bollywood superstar was greeted by numerous fans who gathered outside his residence at midnight. Marking the occasion, several personalities, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have been sending across birthday tweets to Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Tweets:

Warmest birthday greetings, Shah Rukh @iamsrk. Wish you good health and all the success in life, my charming brother. We are proud to have you as Brand Ambassador of #Bangla. Keep entertaining us with your films. See you at 25th #Kolkata International Film Festival #KIFF2019 pic.twitter.com/T9puUys6pl — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 1, 2019

Happy bday Shah sir @iamsrk 🧡

Main #Bala film mein aapka fan bana hoon. I’d insisted on this. So the producer & the director incorporated it in the script. Sapne dikhaane ke liye shukriya. Pyaar mein yakeen dilaane ke liye shukriya. Aapka jabra fan aur #SRKian. #HappyBirthdaySRK — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) November 1, 2019

Happiest birthday to the King of Hearts.. @iamsrk .. lov u forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5H3q0DSwt9 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) November 2, 2019

Happppy happpppy bday @iamsrk sir !! Wishing you a year as bright and lovely as you are , all the happiness and abundance of joy !! Thankyou for inspiring millions .. keep spreading your charm ❤️😀 pic.twitter.com/QoNsDpOKMm — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 2, 2019

King of hearts! King of smiles! Many many happy returns to the badshah of bollywood @iamsrk! Here’s a throwback picture! Thank you for always being there for me! A big fan always! Lots of love! #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/t5jYJohzyt — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 2, 2019

Serendipitous❤️💫

The best kinda human theres. Kind loving generous & oh so dapper dunno what to wish you except happiness love & health in ampleness. Wish u a joyous more prosperous journey ahead

Happy bday Sir @iamsrk

Really lucky to have known you for a minute ❤️ pic.twitter.com/u7vpuHlDSg — Mouni Roy (@Roymouni) November 1, 2019

Happy birthday to the man who ruined it for us guys by being so unbelievingly charming ❤️ ladies please be realistic, there can be only one #SRK 💐 #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/7ufwJtPoFt — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) November 2, 2019

Wishing BADSHAAH 👑❤ @iamsrk a Verrrry Happy Birthday … Loads & loads of more super successes, good health and happiness always!

💐💕🥳💫🎂🎉💥🤩

You rule our hearts ALWAYS & FOREVER #KingKhan #HappyBirthdayShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/Z8KFr6vWuh — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) November 2, 2019

Janmadin mubarak ho ⁦@iamsrk⁩ bhai 🤗 aap hamesha khush aur tandrust rahe’n aur aise hi poori duniya ko entertain karte rahe’n. Always ur fan.. love u ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3tORycUv35 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) November 2, 2019