JanaSena Party long march in Visakhapatnam on 3 November

JanaSena Party President Pawan Kalyan will be leading the party’s long march in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, 3 November. The party stated that the rally is being organised against the new sand policy in the State that has affected the lives of construction works.

In an official release, JanaSena Party informed that the long march will begin from the Telugu Talli statue at Maddilapalem and pass through RamaTalkies and Asilmetta before concluding at the Mahatma Gandhi statue located opposite the GVMC office. Following the conclusion of the rally, Pawan Kalyan will address a public meeting near the GVMC building.

Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Friday, JanaSena Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar criticised the State Government’s sand policy. Claiming that numerous labourers in the State have been put to severe hardship, the JSP leader said the party will fight for the cause of the construction workers.

The JanaSena long march is expected to receive support from other political parties in Andhra Pradesh as well. It may be noted that Pawan Kalyan had earlier invited the leaders of the BJP and TDP to join the march and extend their support to the construction workers in the State.

Former CBI Joint Director and JanaSena Party leader VV Lakshmi Narayana, while speaking to media earlier, said, “The long march will provide a medium to voice a public opinion and take the issue to the government’s notice. Janasena Party is here to raise questions and give 25 years of bright future to the State.”