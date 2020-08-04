Visakhapatnam City Police has arrested a serial molester accused of stalking and harassing several women in Vizag over the past few months. The incident came to light when a woman had lodged a complaint at Maharanipeta Police Station, on 31 July. The FIR stated that an unidentified man, donning a helmet, had fled away after inappropriately groping the lady, near Novotel Road, on Thursday morning. Responding to the complaint, City Police Commissioner, RK Meena directed the case to Disha Police Station.

Four teams were deployed to track the accused. The special teams inspected several areas including Beach Road, Complex Road, Railway Station, and Jagadamba Junction. Scanning the CCTV footage, the officials traced the details of the sex offender’s vehicle. Soon, the accused nabbed and taken into police custody by Visakhapatnam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), G Prem Kajal. The man’s bike and helmet were seized.

According to Visakhapatnam City Police, the accused, identified as D Rambabu, is an accountant at RE Shipping Company. He resides with his wife and children at Official Colony near Visakhapatnam District Collectorate. Targetting those walking alone on deserted roads, Rambabu admitted to stalking and inappropriately touching several women in Vizag over the past few months. During the interrogation, he confessed that he would wait for a few moments to observe the victims’ reactions before fleeing away. On this occasion, Mr Meena appreciated the woman for coming forward to file the case and further assisting the cops in apprehending the accused.

Urging women to raise their voices against such molesters, the Visakhapatnam City Police requested the citizens to download the Disha Application launched by the Andhra Pradesh state government. Informing that the police at the nearest station will be notified if the user presses the SOS button, the officials further listed emergency numbers. Victims can dial 100 and 112 or they can reach the Mahilamitra and Cyber ​​Mitra teams on WhatsApp at 9121211100 and 9493336633.