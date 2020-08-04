Repeated gas leaks and industry-related mishaps over the past few months have raised concerns among the citizens in Andhra Pradesh. Starting with the Styrene Gas Leak in Visakhapatnam, to the latest crane accident in HSL premises, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed some untoward incidents that claimed several innocent lives in industrial areas. To prevent further accidents and to ensure the safety of the activities in industries, the Andhra Pradesh government has stated that special drives will be carried out by inspection teams in industries going forward.

As per the state government’s plans, special committees will be formed at district level to carry out these inspections. The respective District Collector will act as the Chairman for these committees, with six other officers assisting the Collector. Inspections are to be carried out in all the industries involved in chemicals, explosive materials and those in the ‘red’ category in Andhra Pradesh. Once the team inspects the premises, suggested safety measures must be undertaken by the industry authorities within thirty days of their inspection.

The government decision comes in even as a probe into the cause behind the unfortunate crane mishap in Hindustan Shipyard Limited is underway. While the exact cause of the crane crash in Vizag is yet to be determined, it has been revealed that the ten individuals who were working on the trial operation of the crane passed away due to its collapse. Authorities are currently probing on whether a mechanical fault caused the accident. The HSL authorities have also stated that suitable jobs will be provided to the victims’ family members who lost their lives in the accident, based on their educational qualification. An ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh was announced for each of the victims’ families.

The Styrene gas leak mishap at LG Polymers plant, Visakhapatnam in May this year claimed twelve lives and caused several individuals to fall ill. Eleven officials were taken into custody following a probe by a special committee.