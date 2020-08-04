Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday, reported 863 new coronavirus cases. With these new cases, the tally in the district has zoomed past the 15,000 mark. Of these new cases, 500 were detected via VRDL+Trunat+NACO methods collectively while 363 were detected via Rapid Antigen Tests. As per the report by COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, Visakhapatnam currently accounts for 8844 active coronavirus cases. While 6521 patients have been discharged, 106 patients in the district have succumbed to the infection so far.

Malla Veedhi, Meherbaba Street, Miryala Colony, Old Burma Colony, Peddha Veedhi, Polimera Veedhi, Poolbhag Road, Pudimadaka Road, Raghavendra Swamy Temple, Raithu Sangam, Ramalayam Veedhi, Salapuvanipalem, Seethammatalli Temple street, Sriram Nagar Colony, Vegi Street, Veternity Hospital Area, Vigyan Samithi, Vijayaramarajupeta, Water Tank Road, Womens College Road, Nethaji Street have been mentioned as the new containment clusters in the district. Visakhapatnam, as on Tuesday, reported 250 very active clusters, 162 active clusters, 437 dormant clusters and 39 denotified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh registered 9747 cases in a span of 24 hours as the toll surged to 176333 on Tuesday. The state currently accounts for 79104 active cases, 95625 recoveries (including the 6953 discharges on Tuesday) and 1604 deaths. So far, over 2.17 million samples have been tested across the state. Also, people in Andhra Pradesh can now check the status of their COVID-19 sample on COVID-19 AP app.

In India, as on date, there are 5,86,298 active cases against 12,30,509 recovered cases which is almost double the number of active cases. On the other hand, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has seen a progressive decline from 3.36% in the second week of June and then 2.69% in the second week of July to its lowest at 2.10% as on date. The Mortality analysis on the basis of age and gender show that 68% deaths have been among male patients, 32% among female patients. 50% deaths have occurred to people aged above 60 years, while 37% of deaths occurred to people in the age group of 45- 60 years. Stating this, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan reiterated the need to take special care of senior citizens and their physical distancing. He also noted that data shows 45-60 years’ age group is also vulnerable and called for them to remain safe and follow the COVID Appropriate Behaviours, especially if they have co-morbidities.