The Society for Employment Generation and Enterprise Development in Andhra Pradesh (SEEDAP), a state government-run agency, is all set to conduct a recruitment drive in Vizag. The job mela will be conducted at MSRS Siddhartha Degree College on 3 October 2020. Reliance Jio, HDFC Bank, Aurobindo, Deccan Chemicals, YSK Infotech Pvt. Limited, Innov Source, Elastic Run, and RSMIPL will take part in the mega job fair in Vizag.

According to a notification, released by SEEDAP, the candidates will be allowed to attend the job fair in Vizag, only if they wear a mask. The minimum age limit to enter the drive is 19 years and the maximum age limit is 30 years. Candidates need not pay the registration fee to take part in the recruitment drive. The certificates of qualifying examination along with the photocopies of their Aadhar card and updated resume are required to be submitted to the officials.

Eligibility Criteria to take part in the job fair at Vizag:

For the role of Mobile Assembler at RSMIPL:

The candidates applying for the role must have completed SSC from a recognised board. It is to be noted that only female candidates are allowed to apply for this post.

For the role of Technician at Reliance Jio:

The candidates applying for the role must have completed ITI or Bachelor’s degree in engineering from a recognised university. It is to be noted that only male candidates are allowed to apply for this post.

For the role of HR Executive at YSK Infotech Pvt. Ltd and Business Development Executive at HDFC Bank:

The candidates applying for the role must hold a bachelor’s degree or a master’s degree in business administration from a recognised university.

For the role of Delivery boys at Delivery.com and Elastic Run:

The candidates applying for the role must have completed SSC from a recognised board. It is to be noted that only male candidates are allowed to apply for this post.

For the role of Product Chemist at Deccan Chemicals:

The candidates applying for the role must have completed a Bachelor’s degree in chemistry from a recognised university. It is to be noted that only male candidates are allowed to apply for this post.

For the role of BPO at Umran:

The candidates applying for the role must have completed at least SSC from a recognised board. It is to be noted that only male candidates are allowed to apply for this post.

For the role of Associate at Innov Source:

The candidates applying for the role must have completed Intermediate or a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised board/university.

For the role of Helper at Aurobindo:

The candidates applying for the role must have completed at least SSC from a recognised board. It is to be noted that only male candidates are allowed to apply for this post.

Selection Procedure:

As per the notification, the eligible candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the personal interview.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be posted with the monthly salary varying from Rs 10,000/- to Rs 1,50,000/- depending on the job role and the hiring company.

Date: 3-10-2020

Timings: 10 AM onwards

Venue: MSRS Siddhartha Degree College, VIP Road, Vizag

Contact: 7386713880