District Collector V Vinay Chand, IAS visited King George Hospital (KGH) on Monday. The Vizag Collector made the visit to inspect newly inaugurated COVID-19 testing centre at the Virology Lab in Rajendra Prasad Ward, at KGH. Stating that a new COVID-19 testing machine will be installed at the hospital soon, the collector said that efforts are being made to install a third machine in the near future.

Speaking to the medical officers on duty, the Vizag Collector asked the staff at the Virology Lab at KGH to complete testing of incoming samples on the same day when they are received. Further, instructions were given to collect the data from all patients hailing from Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. The current data tracking method for patients from these districts was inspected. The District Collector interacted with the staff at the testing centre and asked them to stay safe, with all the necessary protection equipment provided. Post visiting the lab, Collector Vinay Chand visited other wings in the hospital and inquired about necessary funds required by the hospital for new equipment.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 Control Room set up at the District Collectorate received twelve phone calls on Monday. As per official reports, the callers complained that they were suffering from symptoms of the virus, post which, the filed surveillance staff were alerted to come to the aid of the patients. Visakhapatnam District Cooperative Officer Mr. N Daniel Milton stated that since the control room was set up, officials have received 842 calls with various requests. All of the requests were handled patiently, stated the officer.

Control room numbers for citizens who need local authorities’ assistance:

0891 – 2501233

0891 – 2501244

0891 – 2501255

COVID-19 Update: As per the media bulletin released by Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department, 7 new COVID-19 positive cases are reported in Andhra Pradesh; Guntur reported 3 while Nellore reported 4. The total number of cases in the state soar to 439. The past 24 hrs alone 34 cases were reported in the state.