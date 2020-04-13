In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has issued orders prohibiting spitting in public places. Furthermore, a fine of Rs 1,000/- will be imposed by GVMC on those who violate the rule in Vizag. In line with the government’s order, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) released a press note confirming the same.

The GVMC stated that the deadly virus can be contained by maintaining cleanliness at public places and following personal hygiene. The habit of spitting, and defecating in markets, rythu bazaars, stores and other open places, may increase the risk of infections, especially during the COVID-19 outbreak. The note further mentioned that if the violators are caught, in Vizag by any of the Assistant Medical Officers, Sanitary Supervisors, Sanitary Inspectors, or other GVMC officials, they shall face a fine of Rs 1,000/-. The corporation requested the citizens to support them in this effort to curb the disease.

General public is hereby refrained from consuming of smokeless tobacco or chewable tobacco such as paan-masala,supari etc and spitting in the public places with immediate effect during the #COVID19 epidemic. Violators are punishable according to Indian Penal Code. pic.twitter.com/4yVR14GWsh — Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) (@GVMC_OFFICIAL) April 13, 2020

In this regard, the GVMC took to Twitter and shared, “Public is hereby refrained from consuming smokeless tobacco, or chewable tobacco such as paan-masala, and supari etc., and spitting in the public places, with immediate effect during the COVID-19 pandemic. Violators will be punished according to the Indian Penal Code (IPC)”.

While the local authorities are working round the clock to ensure our safety, it is our responsibility to follow the code of conduct and abide by the rules to fight the coronavirus.