PM Narendra Modi speech highlights: Lockdown extended till May 3

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation today, amid the coronavirus pandemic, and highlighted in his speech that the country-wide lockdown will be extended till 3 May 2020. The PM stated that India has been ahead of other developed nations in dealing with the crisis head-on. Continuing this momentum, he also said that the lockdown extension has been decided by the Central Government due to the rising number of positive cases in the country.

Regarding how the State Governments have reacted, PM Modi stated that all the respective Chief Ministers have shown support to the Centre’s decision. It was announced that the Centre will keep a vigil, on all States Governments, till 20 April 2020 in enforcing the lockdown. He also mentioned that if all states show significant progress, then the rules may be slowly relaxed. Here are a few of the PM Narendra Modi speech highlights:

Relaxations for daily wage workers:

The community most affected during this lockdown is the marginalized and daily wage workers. Addressing this, the Prime Minister said that limited relaxations will be made in areas where these communities currently reside. Stating that daily wage workers are part of his family, the PM said that provisions will be made to support their livelihoods.

Stricter guidelines:

The Prime Minister appealed to the citizens that an extension of the lockdown is imperative in such a scenario, and said that stricter guidelines will be in place during this 19-day period. “The guidelines, which will be released on 15 March 2020, will be focused on providing relief to the daily wage workers,” said PM Modi.

Hot-spots in focus:

Prime Minister Modi said that all identified hot-spots, in the country, will be under the radar, so that the coronavirus can be contained. He said that if an area, or district, is found developing positive changes, then a conditional concession would be granted there post 20 April 2020. This would mean some important activities can resume in these localities. Violations, or negative developments, in those areas would result in rolling back the concession.

Focus on health infrastructure:

Informing the citizens about the availability of medicines, the PM said that India has adequate stock of both rations and medicines. Stating that India is moving forward rapidly in health infrastructure, the Prime Minister appealed to everyone to download the Arogya Sethu mobile application and partner with the government in building a better and healthier India.