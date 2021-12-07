Scuba diving opens up an underwater world for the adventurous, allowing them a glimpse into a marvellous realm. It is indeed a world of breathtaking beauty with coral reefs and aquatic flora and fauna that defy description. Blessed with a vast stretch of coastline and placid waters, beaches in Vizag prove ideal for scuba diving. Yo! Vizag interacted with Balaram Naidu, Founder of Livein Adventures to list out the best dive sites one must explore in Vizag.

If you are a scuba diving enthusiast, these are the 5 best dive sites in Vizag you must explore.

#1 Rushikonda

At a depth of 8 metres and 2 kilometres away from the shore, the dive site hosts a spectacular underwater universe. A beautiful natural arch, a rishi (saint) statue can be seen underwater at Rushikonda dive site. It also has long reef and a wide range of marine life like mooray eels, cat fish, stone fish, sergeant major, groupers, and others.

#2 Timmapuram

Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, Timmapuram is really beautiful with its yet unexplored beaches, great scuba diving spots. At a depth of 5 metres and 1.5 kilometres away from the shore, one could witness a breathtaking reef with diverse aquatic animals. Cat fish, electric rays, muscles, shells, clams, and schools of small fish could be spotted at Timmapuram dive site.

#3 Mangamaripeta

Another beauty of the city of destiny, this spot makes for one of the most amazing scuba diving places. With a variety of corals (like brain corals and leaf corals) and a rich diversity of colorful and vivid marine life, this makes a wonderful visit. At a depth of 12 metres and 3 kilometres away from the shore, the divers can see the stunning electric rays and goliath groupers.

#4 Pudimadaka

Situated 1.5 kilometres away from the shore, Pudimadaka has a good reef. The dive site is blessed with beautiful brain corals and rock patches. It may be noted that Zoological Survey of India and Andhra Pradesh Forest Department explored the beach to note the marine life.

#5 Chintapalli

Undoubtedly, one of the best dive sites in India, this spot has one of the clearest waters in the world. Located 10 kilometres away from the shore, Chintapalli also has a shipwreck – Livein. So, one can imagine to be looking for a treasure underneath (although there are none!) From turtles to goliath groupers, from reef sharks to dolphins, Chintapalli is a haven to the aquatic animals.

Note: In order to experience the magic of scuba diving, adventure enthusiasts are requested to use safety gear and dive only under the supervision of experienced dive masters.