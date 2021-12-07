If there is one film that has built a lot of anticipation among the fans and the entertainment industry at large, it is SS Rajamouli’s upcoming pan India film RRR. And with all the buzz the movie is carrying, the filmmakers have decided to release the trailer in various theatres across the country. On the list of various theatres RRR trailer is releasing, 15 centres in Vizag feature.

Here is the list of centres in Vizag RRR trailer is releasing in:

S.No. Centre Name Theatre Name 1 Vizag Sarat, Sanagam, Jagadanba Kinnera & Kamesawri, Leelamahal Jothee, Melody, Srirama 2 104 Area Lakshmi Narasimha 3 Gopalapatnam Sukanyi, Sowjanya 4 Gajuwaka Mohini Complex, Lakshmikanth 5 Anakapalli Satnyanatayana, Ramachandra 6 Pedagantyada Aruna 7 Pendurthi Natraj 8 Narsipatnam Bangaru Raj Complex 9 Tagarapuvalasa Tata 10 PayakaraoPeta Srk Chitramandir 11 Yelamanchili Parameswari 12 Sheelanagar STBL 13 Madhurawada STBL 14 Parawada YSR Cinemas 15 Kothavalasa Raja

Note: Please check the timings with the local distributors

Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead, this SS Rajamouli-directorial is based on the fictional friendship between real-life freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Along with Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, the movie will also feature notable actors such as Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Allison Doody, and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

Recently, one of the tracks from the film Nacho Nacho became a viral hit on the internet. With the hookup step featuring the two actors, the music video started trending with many attempting the complex choreography. Another soulful anthem titled Janani received an outstanding response for its visuals.

On Monday, social media went abuzz when the two lead Tollywood actors unveiled their brand new posters and announced that the trailer is releasing on Thursday – 9 December, 2021. In the posters, the two can be seen flaunting intense expressions and their chiselled physique, as they are caught in action. Unveiling the new poster, Ram Charan wrote “That’s RAM for you …” and Jr. NTR wrote, “That’s BHEEM for you …”

Here are the two posters:

https://twitter.com/tarak9999/status/1467728035872854017?s=21