AP School Education declares no exams, all pass from classes 6 to 9

School Education AP declares no exams, all pass from classes 6 to 9. Andhra Pradesh Minister of Education, Audimulapu Suresh, announced on Thursday that students of classes 6 to 9, will be promoted without having to write exams due to novel coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic.

In this regard, the Commissioner of School Education, V. C. Veerabhadrudu (IAS), issued an order that “All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education, and District Educational Officers, are informed that as a precautionary measure, to counter the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the State of Andhra Pradesh has been under lockdown for 21 days ie from 25.03.2020 to 14.04.2020. It is not feasible to conduct the Annual Examinations (Summative Assessment I) for the students of classes 6 to 9. Therefore, it has been decided to cancel the Summative Assessment I Examinations for classes 6 to 9. The students of classes 6 to 9 will be considered as “ALL PASS” for this academic year.”

The Minister also gave a statement that certain ration will be sent to the government school students’ homes to compensate for the mid-day meals at school. Chicken, wheat, rice and eggs will be sent to them through volunteers.

The coronavirus pandemic has also affected the State Secondary Certificate (SSC) examinations schedule in Andhra Pradesh which were to begin on March 31, 2020. These had earlier been deferred for at least two weeks. However, with the lockdown in place, the Minister has announced that the examinations will now be held only after April 15, 2020. A fresh schedule will be released after assessing the situations prevalent at that point in time.