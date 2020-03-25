Sale of essential commodities, vegetables and milk from 6 AM to 1 PM in AP

On Wednesday, Chief Secretary (CS) of Andhra Pradesh, Nilam Sawhney (IAS) and AP DGP Gautam Sawang (IPS) addressed the District Collectors, and Police Officers, in a video conference. The officials were instructed to abide by the Central and State Government’s directives on strict measures to curb the spreading Coronavirus. CS stated that sale of essential commodities, vegetables and milk from 6 AM to 1 PM in the state.

On the occasion, the CS said that in the wake of the growing number of Coronavirus cases, the people of the state had to adhere to stringent regulations. Spraying of anti-virus drugs, and bleaching powder should be done to improve the sanitation in the coronavirus-affected areas. Medical facilities in hospitals should be strengthened.

At the behest of the Andhra Pradesh State Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the village and ward volunteers are expected to survey house to house, within their designated area, and submit a detailed report by Thursday. They need to gather the details of those who have returned from abroad and take accordingly ensure the home isolation of them and their family members. Zonal and district committees are required to monitor them regularly.

The Chief Secretary also stated that a special call centre, 1902, has been set up for complaints on essential commodities, and vegetable sales. The respective District Collectors have been ordered to appoint a senior official as a special officer for the call centre. Immediate action should be taken against the concerned persons upon receipt of the complaint.

The AP State Government has decided to make a special sale of essential commodities, vegetables, milk and procurement from 6 AM to 1 PM. Strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules and regulations. Purchasers need to maintain social distance as they gather at the outlets. The prices of vegetables and essential commodities are to be announced in the media. Similarly, permits are being given for the overnight transport of milk and pharmacy products. Manual labour are being allowed to unload the cargo. Emergency pharmacies and medical stores are being kept open to the public.

AP State Director General of Police (DGP), Gautam Sawang (IPS), said that as per the State Government’s directives, only those who are in need of purchasing essential commodities, from 6 am to 1 pm, will be allowed to come out on the roads. Post 1 pm it needs to be ensured that entire curfew is put in place.

The video conference was attended by, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), Vizag Police Commissioner, RK Meena (IPS), SP Attada Bapujee, Joint Collectors L Shiv Shankar and Venu Gopal Reddy, VUDA VC, Koteshwar Rao, and other officials.