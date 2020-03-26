Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rise to 10 as two more test positive

The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 10 on Wednesday with a 22-year-old and a 52-year-old testing positive for the virus.

The youth returned from the US to New Delhi on 20 March. He then reached Vijayawada on 22 March. On the following day, he was kept in isolation after visiting the GCH for a checkup. The 52-year-old patient, on the other hand, returned to Guntur, via Vijayawada, on 19 March after attending a religious meeting at Nizamuddin Mosque in New Delhi. On 22 March, the man was kept in isolation at the Fever Hospital in Vijayawada. The test results of both the male patients came out positive for coronavirus.

As per the COVID-19 dashboard of the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, a total of 332 samples have been tested across Andhra Pradesh so far. While 289 samples have tested negative, the results of 33 are awaited.

While Visakhapatnam has reported 3 positive cases of coronavirus, Krishna district has reported two. The districts of East Godavari, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor have reported one case each so far.

On the national front, the total number of coronavirus cases has soared to 649 with new cases being registered in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and other parts of the country. The death toll due to the deadly virus in India reached 13 with a 65-year-old man succumbing to the infection in Srinagar.