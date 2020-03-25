Additional Rythu Bazaars being setup in the city to curtail crowd congestion

The Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), had moved the crowded Rythu Bazaars, in the city, to schools, colleges and municipal grounds on 24 March 2020. The arrangements were then reviewed by Andhra Pradesh State Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, on his visit to the Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar on Wednesday. More Rythu Bazaars are being setup in the city to curtail crowd congestion.

The Minister said that everyone should cooperate and follow the 21-day lockdown as announced by the Prime Minister. It has been made clear that people arriving from abroad in the city should voluntarily stay in the home quarantine. Everyone has been requested to practice social distance. Only one person from the family is allowed to purchase the essential commodities. He also added that all the Rythu Bazaars should be cleaned regularly. The visit was also attended by District Joint Collector, L Siva Shankar, who said that essential items should be made available without any trouble.

Here, the farmers bought to the Minister’s notice that they need to bring vegetables all the way from their villages. To which, the Minister immediately responded and said that the special APSRTC buses will operate for Sabbarawaram, Devarapalli and Anandapuram. The Joint Collector further added that passes will be issued to those who have autos.

The following list, of existing Rythu Bazaars being shifted to the newer places, was released on 24 March 2020.

1. Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar shifted to Ukku Kalamandir.

2. MVP Colony Rythu Bazaar shifted to AS Raja Grounds.

3. Narasimha Nagar Rythu Bazaar D LB Grounds near the school

4. Gopalapatnam Rythu Bazaar has been shifted to the Zilla Parishad High School grounds.

5. Kancharapalem Rythu Bazaar shifted to Gowri Degree College.

6. Pendurthi Rythu Bazaar is shifted to Government Junior College.

7. Peda Waltair Rythu Bazaar shifted to AU Grounds.

8. Marripalem Rythu Bazaar converted to Stella Mary School.

9. Gajuwaka Rythu Bazaar has been shifted to Ambedkar Colony open place

10. Madhurawada Rythu Bazaar shifted to Chaitanya College.

11. Steel Plant Rythu Bazaar has been shifted to Shiv Shivani School, Little Angel School.

12. Pedagantyada Rythu Bazaar shifted to Pedagantyada High School

13. Anakapalli Gandhi Market has been shifted to NTR Bellam Market, Spring Road

14. Narsipatnam Indira Market has been shifted to Narsipatnam Government Junior Girls’ College

On 25 March 2020, the State Tourism and Culture Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and the District Joint Collector, L. Shiva Shankar, also visited the Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar on Wednesday. The list of available areas is as follows:

1. Seethammadhara Rythu Bazaar, KRM Colony, Balayya Sastry Layout, Nakkavanipalayam, Krantinagar are available to the public

2. Ukku Kalamandir Rythu Bazaar, HB Colony, MVP Colony, Simhadripuram, Old Venkozipalem and Maddilapalem are available to the public

3. Bullayya College Rythu Bazaar, Resapuvanipalem, Maddilapalem, CBM Compound, Srinagar and Shantipuram are available to the public.