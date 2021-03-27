A 44-year-old Russian Submarine Engineer, named Grachev Dmitri, passed away in Vizag on Friday evening. The incident came to light on Saturday.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Malkapuram CI, K Durga Prasad informed that Mr Dmitri was a member of the special team called by the Indian Navy to rectify a technical fault in a submarine here in the city. Sharing further details, he said, “As per the information, the Russian national landed in Vizag on 27 February, along with his colleagues. He was stationed at the quarters allotted at the Dolphin’s Nose area near Yarada.”

Shedding light on the incident, the Malkapuram CI said that around 1:15 PM, on Friday, the Russian Submarine Engineer suddenly collapsed while working on the ship in Vizag. “After finding him in an unconscious state, his co-worker alerted the higher authorities of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC). Following this, Dmitri was immediately shifted to the Indian Navy’s hospital, INHS Kalyani, for further treatment. Unfortunately, he was declared dead by the doctors,” he added.

Upon receiving the news, the Malkapuram police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the King George Hospital for postmortem. According to Mr Prasad, as per the preliminary examination of the doctors at the INHS Kalyani, the deceased died a natural death, due to a heart attack. Stating that the postmortem and the forensic reports are yet to come, he said that a case has been lodged, under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Reportedly, the case has been filed, based on the complaint registered by one of the Captains at the ENC. He further said that they will carry out a detailed investigation.

The officials at the Indian Navy mourned the untimely demise of their Russian colleague. The complete details of the incident have been forwarded to the Russian Navy.