Among the more popular stars from Telugu cinema, Ram Charan marks his 36th birthday on Saturday. The actor, who is busy filming for RRR, has been flooded with birthday wishes on social media as celebs from the film industry and fans wished him the best.

Leading the way was his father, Chiranjeevi, who not only unveiled a special poster from Acharya but also a touching video.

Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Mohanlal, and Mahesh Babu were among other celebrities who wished Ram Charan on his birthday.

This year is going to be remarkable for us. Will always cherish the moments spent with you my brother.

Many Happy Returns @alwaysramcharan pic.twitter.com/WQBSRK6WhY — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest brother @AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/97BxxOfO6E — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) March 27, 2021

Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan!! Wishing you the happiest, most incredible year ahead!! 🤗🤗🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 27, 2021

This poster 🔥🔥🔥… just @AlwaysRamCharan things 😎.. wishing you a wonderful year dear Charan 🤗.. God bless you with everything your heart desires 🥳🍰🍾 pic.twitter.com/PcLvxgd6fs — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) March 27, 2021

Happy birthday Anna!

Can’t put my love and respect on you in words!

Mera yaar mera bhai!❤️@AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/eeetghDMQO — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 27, 2021

Always a feast to see @KChiruTweets sir @AlwaysRamCharan together, superb poster. Thanks to @sivakoratala Garu making this possible in #Acharya

Wishing dearest #RamCharan garu a very happy birthday. 🤗

All the best for #RRRMovie and project with Shankar garu too 👍#HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/LiLtiQtZPI — Bobby (@dirbobby) March 27, 2021

Marking the occasion, team RRR, led by producer Danayya DVV and director SS Rajamouli, celebrated Ram Charan’s birthday on the sets of the film.

Had a blast celebrating our RAMA RAJU’s birthday on the sets last night…:) Wishing you a BLOCKBUSTERRR YEAR ahead. @alwaysramcharan 🔥❤️ #HBDRamCharan #AlluriSitaRamaRaju pic.twitter.com/2xX4zp9fjo — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 27, 2021

On the work front, Ram Charan will be seen portraying Alluri Sita Rama Raju in his next, RRR. Following RRR, he will be working with ace director Shankar for a pan India porject.