The last few months have been a long waiting time for citizens across the world for two reasons: one, for 2020 to finally end given the slew of bad news and two, for a vaccine against COVID-19. The second reason could be addressed very soon, with Russia claiming on Tuesday that the country has produced a vaccine against the rampantly spreading virus. The Russian President Vlamidir Putin said the vaccine offers “sustainable immunity” against COVID. The vaccine has been named ‘Sputnik V’

The proud leader announced that Russia has developed the vaccine against COVID, and even claimed that his own daughter was administered the vaccine. Putin stated that the country hopes to produce several million doses of Sputnik V every month by 2021.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged Russia to follow the pre-requisite guidelines and follow through all the stages that are required for developing a safe vaccine. A WHO spokesperson speaking publicly stated that the organisation goes through several trials and safety checks before placing its stamp on any method of treatment for an illness. The WHO stated that they are in touch with the Russian government to ascertain whether the new Sputnik V vaccine is efficacious as the country claims.

Closer home, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) stated that the vaccine against COVID could be ready by the end of 2020. The institute authorities on Monday stated that the final price of the vaccine will be affordable to the masses in India, and will be made official within two months. The institute further stated that by the end of August, nearly 4,000 – 5,000 people in Pune and Mumbai will be injected with the vaccine as part of trials. Approximately 300 million to 400 million doses are scheduled to be manufactured by the year-end if the trials are successful.