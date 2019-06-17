Road accident on National Highway kills youngster in Visakhapatnam

In yet another deadly road accident in Visakhapatnam, a youngster lost his life after his bike was hit by a gas tanker truck on the National Highway. The deceased was identified as Gantyada Kishore (24), who was a native of East Godavari district.

As per the details provided by Anandapuram Circle Inspector Govind Rao, Kishore was a graduate of Civil Engineering and had been working at a construction company in Visakhapatnam for the past three months. The youngster met with the fatal accident near Vellanki village, Anandapuram Mandal, on Sunday evening when his bike was hit by a gas tanker from the rear. The impact caused Kishore to be dragged along the road for about 50 feet with a severe head injury killing him on the spot. The gas tanker driver was taken into custody and the case is being investigated.

The police shifted the dead body to the Bheemili Government Hospital and regulated the traffic on the road. After conducting the post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the deceased’s relatives. Kishore is survived by his parents and two younger sisters.

The latest road accident has once again shed light on the deadly mishaps taking place in Visakhapatnam. Overspeeding, drunken driving and lack of proper safety measures have been some of the constant reasons behind these fatal incidents in the district. A few days earlier, it was reported that two children lost their lives after they had fallen off from an overloaded bike.