One of the most loved occasions of the year, Friendship Day, is just a day away and we are pretty sure your gang has already cooked up several plans to celebrate. If you happen to decide to stay indoors and have a binge party with your group, there is a whole list of movies, new releases, and web series you can watch. But what is better than watching movies that portray the beautiful bond of friendship on the day dedicated to friendship? So, we thought of reminding you of these well-crafted Telugu movies based on friendship that you can watch not just tomorrow but any day.

Here is the list of 5 Telugu movies you can watch on Friendship Day.

RRR

RRR, the magnum opus and the biggest hit in the history of Indian films, speaks tons about the bond between two friends through the way the protagonists stand up for each other in tough times. When Ramaraju gives Bheem a perfect makeover for the party, we all saw our dearest friend in him and it is just one of the tons of moments that defined the friendship between the two characters. Not just for the grand visuals and hefty budget, RRR stands out for the emotions portrayed by NTR and Ram Charan. Known to be a master of catching the pulse of the audience, SS Rajamouli won all our hearts with the camaraderie between Bheem and Ramaraju. Watch this movie on Zee5 or Disney Plus Hotstar this Friendship Day for some quality entertainment.

Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi

Yet another film that is focused on the bond between two friends, Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi stars Ram Pothinenu and Sree Vishnu in the lead roles. The plot revolves around two friends who are separated due to a fight about a girl. Back in the past, the two friends fall in love with the same girl which disturbs the peace between them. How they reunite after man years forms the crux of the plot. Vunnadhi Okate Zindagi was directed by Kishore Tirumala and stars Lavanya Tripathi and Anupama Parameswaran as the female leads. This movie is available on SonyLIV.

Snehithudu

If someone said that college is the place to find the truest of friends, they must have said it after watching Snehithudu. A remake of 3 Idiots and an adaptation of Five Point Someone, a book by Chetan Bhagat, Snehithudu is one movie that can never bore us even after multiple rewatches. Set in a top engineering university, the plot revolves around how three friends form an inseparable bond. Directed by the ace director Shankar, the movie was a huge box-office as well as critical success. The movie stars Vijay, Jiiva, and Srikanth in lead roles.

Sneham Kosam

A movie that remains a favourite of the generation from yesteryears, the movie stars Megastar Chiranjeevi in a dual role and Vijayakumar as the lead characters. A rich zamindar and his loyal servant, who are brothers by heart, are separated due to an unfortunate incident. Many years down the lane, the son of the servant takes up his father’s position and earns the trust of the zamindar. But what separated the friends in the past? Watch this movie available on YouTube and we are sure the climax will make you cry. Sneham Kosam was directed by KS Ravikumar.

Happy Days

An all-time favourite for many Gen Z youngsters, Happy Days is a heartwarming story about the friendship between a group of college friends. Sekhar Kammula, one of the few Telugu directors who make close-to-reality movies, directed this masterpiece in 2007. The movie also brought many prominent actors such as Tammannah Bhatia, Nikhil Siddartha, and others into the limelight. Happy Days is available on YouTube.

