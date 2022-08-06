As the first Sunday of August is here, it’s time to celebrate friendship day! Though we love our friends every day, this one day makes it extra special. Express your love for your best friend by planning something unique for them. If you are in Vizag, we have got you covered with some unique last-minute plans. Let’s spice up this friendship day beyond just sending WhatsApp messages. Go through the list and opt for the one that best suits your vibe. Celebrate friendship day with these unique things to do in Vizag.

Here are some fun things to do in Vizag for this friendship day.

#1 Novotel Bheemili Day Package

We all know how beautiful the drive to Bheemili is! Along with a beautiful drive by the beach, plan an entire day at Novotel Bheemili with your best friend or group of friends. Use the swimming pool, and the mini theatre and enjoy a scrumptious meal together at one of the best places. What could be better than having a relaxing Sunday together paired with good food?

#2 DJ Party

Radisson Blu in Vizag has organised a DJ party for friends who like to party. With some groovy music and good food, your next best option is this friendship day party. Grab your gang and head out for a happening Sunday Night. DJ Wish, Danika, Fake Tattoos, and Swarup Vama will be playing some electrifying music for you to dance to. Make sure you book your passes in advance.

#3 Movie Marathon

For all those who don’t like to party, or are in no mood to travel far, check out this week’s releases at the theatres. With quite a few promising movies at the theatre, plan a movie marathon with your friends. Telugu movies Sita Ramam directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and Bimbisara directed by Mallidi Vasishta have had positive feedback. So, book your tickets, grab some popcorn and enjoy a day out at the movies. It is always a good option to catch up with old friends over a movie than WhatsApp messages on friendship day.

#4 Plan a barbeque night

The best way to bond has always been over food. All those food lovers, we suggest you skip your breakfast and book your table at the famous barbeque spots in Vizag for a big, satisfying meal. Absolute Barbeque and Barbeque Nation both offer a unique experience and make a good option for the perfect Sunday date with friends.

#5 Sunray Resorts

Last but not the least, if you are on a hunt for a last-minute plan, head to Sunray Resorts located at a distance of 50 km from the city for a fun day out. Enjoy a good dip on the beach, have fun at the water sports, savour some delicious food and cycle around the property for some scenic views. If you wish to head outside the city then this is your best shot.

