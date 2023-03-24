Ram Charan and Genelia’s hit movie Orange is set to re-release on the big screen, on 25 and 26 March 2023. Nagababu Konidela, the producer of the film, announced this exciting news on Twitter, sending waves of excitement among the fans, who have been eagerly awaiting to witness the magic created by Bommarillu Bhaskar on the big screens one more time.

To make this re-release a grand success, Orange is being shown in three theatres in Vizag – Kinnera Theatre, Sangam Theatre, and Sri Narasimha Theatre. The online bookings for the first and second shows on 26 March 2023 are now open, so fans can book their tickets in advance and avoid missing out on the chance to watch the 2009-released movie on the big screen.

The film’s re-release is a special gift to Ram Charan’s fans on his 38th birthday, which falls on 27 March This news has created a buzz among Ram Charan’s fans, and the excitement is palpable. The re-release of Orange is sure to be a grand success, and fans in Vizag cannot wait to relive the magic of this timeless classic in the theatres.

