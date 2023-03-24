In a major development, the YSRCP, on Friday, suspended four MLAs for anti-party activities. The four suspended MLAs of the YSRCP- Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Anam Ramnarayan Reddy, Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Vundavalli Sridevi- reportedly indulged in cross-voting in the elections held for MLA quota MLC elections on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh. This act has eventually helped the opposition, Telugu Desam Party, clinch an MLC seat in the state’s Upper House.

While the party expected cross-voting by Sridhar Reddy and Ramnarayan Reddy, defiance by the other two came as a shock for it. Taking it seriously, the party, in a swift action, suspended the four as a disciplinary action. Earlier in the day, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Sridevi denied voting against the party.

For the unversed, TDP candidate P Anuradha won a seat in the MLA quota MLC elections held yesterday in Andhra Pradesh. While the entire state expected a clean sweep by the ruling party, YSRCP, clinching all seven seats, the CBN-led party’s victory sent waves of disbelief. Political pundits believe that this win, in addition to the three graduate constituency wins by TDP, is an indication of a change in voters’ loyalties.

