Superstar Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s fans have more than one reason to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a grand manner. With sneak peek notification posts of Rajinikanth in the past few days, and now the release of Annaatthe First Look and Motion Poster, fans can’t ask for more.

Marking the special occasion, with a special look of Rajinikanth, Sun Pictures released the First Look of Annaatthe.

Stay tuned for the Motion Poster….

Annaatthe, after a long gap, will show the Superstar in a rural look. Rajinikanth plays the role of a village chief in the movie. The film also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushboo, Soori, and Sathish, among others in prominent roles.

Directed by Siruthai Siva, Annaatthe is produced by Sun Pictures. The film has songs sung by the legendary singer late SP Balasubramaniam. This will be the first project for music composer, and background scorer, D Imman with Rajinikanth.

Annaatthe was initially slated to release in 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the filming was postponed indefinitely. Now with the film in the last leg of post-production work, the filmmakers have confirmed that the film will release worldwide coinciding with Diwali on 4 November, 2021.

About The Lead

Superstar Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2020 Tamil language film Darbar. Owing to his age and health, the filming of Annaatthe was postponed several times. Reportedly, in the first week of April 2021, the star returned to the sets of Annaaththe and filmed continuously for thirty-five days.

Thalaivar fans are eagerly waiting for his birthday,12 December 2021, for Rajinikanth’s upcoming projects to be announced.