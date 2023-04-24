Superstar Rajinikanth will attend the centenary celebrations of Telugu Desam Party founder and former Chief Minister NTR in Vijayawada on 28 May 2023. Announcing it in a video, Nandamuri Balakrishna said TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others would share the dais with Rajinikanth on the grand occasion.

The Tamil actor, who is currently taking part in his new venture, Jailer, quoted many a time that he had a special respect for the Nata Sarvabhouma and never missed a chance to meet him on his trips to Hyderabad. The centenary celebrations of the late NTR would be held on the outskirts of Vijayawada and the TDP cadre are eagerly waiting to see Rajinikanth, Chandrababu Naidu, and Balakrishna sharing a common platform.

According to the celebrations committee chairman, TD Janardan, besides the three, other prominent persons from different fields will grace the occasion. Compilation of NTR speeches in the form of books will be released on the late actor-politician’s 100th birth anniversary. Currently, the arrangements are being looked after by Balakrishna’s followers. “We are planning a similar function in Hyderabad as well. The two events will reflect Telugu culture and traditions,” says Janardan.

Meanwhile, a silver coin of Rs 100, featuring the image of NTR, will be rolled out by the Government of India Mint to mark the centenary celebrations of NTR on 28 May.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.