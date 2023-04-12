Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Visakhapatnam to take part in the ongoing agitation against the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation, according to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President Gidugu Rudraraju. Rudraraju, who was in Vijayawada, said the Congress would not remain a silent spectator if the Modi government goes ahead with the VSP privatisation.

Stating that Congress played a key role in the progress of the steel plant, he vows to fight against the privatisation move. Faulting the State Government for its silence on the issue, Rudraraju alleged, “It seems Jagan Mohan Reddy colluded with the Modi government at Centre.”

He asked Jagan Mohan Reddy to come out clear about whether he talks to the Centre on the issue or not. “It is ridiculous on the part of the state government to remain silent when the neighbouring Telangana is coming forward to make a capital investment for the plant. At least now, Jagan Mohan Reddy should come out clear on the issue,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi will be keen on partaking in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation issue to gain the grip the party lost in the state after the 2014 elections.

We will stop bidding: Minister

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister K Nageswara Rao has made it clear that the state government will stall any move to privatise the steel plant. “The AP government is of the view the plant would not be privatised. If necessary, the government itself will take over the plant keeping in view the interests of its workers,” said the minister.

CPI hails Telangana initiative

The CPI has hailed the initiative taken by the Telangana government to participate in the bidding by the VSP. Party leader Narayana said, “We and party-affiliated trade unions will extend support to the Telangana endeavour,” he said. He lashed out at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for remaining silent on the VSP issue.

