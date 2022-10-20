On Thursday, 20 October 2022, ace shuttler PV Sindhu was announced as the Vizag Steel Plant brand ambassador. She visited the city and participated in several programmes at the plant. Sindhu expressed that she feels honoured to be the brand ambassador of such a prestigious establishment. Steel plant CMD Atul Bhatt wished for the shuttler to win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Also read: 30YO woman commits suicide by setting herself on fire at MVP PS

PV Sindhu flagged off the Fit India Freedom Run held at the Steel Plant Stadium and distributed cloth bags. Later, she indulged in a badminton game at the indoor stadium. The plant authorities grandly felicitated Sindhu and her father, PV Ramana. She appreciated the authorities’ efforts in spreading awareness about fitness and the significance of sports.

In a meeting held at the Management Development Centre, PV Sindhu, the new brand ambassador of the Vizag Steel Plant, addressed the gathering of employees. Further, she toured the various facilities within the premises.

Steel Plant Director (commercial) Mohanty, Director (operations) AK Saxena, CISF Commandant MD Haseena, and heads of several associations and labour unions participated in the event held at the Steel Plant on Thursday.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.