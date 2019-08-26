Pregnant woman dies in Vizag after walking 20 km to see a doctor

In what came yet another alarming evidence of the lack of proper facilities in the tribal regions of Vizag, a pregnant woman passed away after having to walk 20 km to consult a doctor. The incident is known to have come to light on Sunday, five days after it took place in Pedabayalu mandal of Vizag district.

Reportedly, the 28-year-old pregnant woman had walked all the way from her village Jamadangi to Boyithi in Madugula Mandal to see a Rural Medical Practitioner (RMP). On her way back, she developed labour pains and had to be carried home by her relatives in a makeshift stretcher. After reaching home, the woman and child died of excessive bleeding. The officials are known to have submitted a report on the incident to higher authorities.

It may be noted that in another incident that took place a month ago in Kothavalasa village, Madugula mandal in Vizag district, a pregnant woman had to be carried in a doli to a hospital, owing to the poor road connectivity to her village. Owing to the improper roads in the region, no ambulance was able to attend to the medical emergency leaving the locals with no other option but to carry the woman on a makeshift stretcher.