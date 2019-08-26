A grisly murder took place in Araku Valley, Visakhapatnam, where a tribal woman was found dead by the local people at Sarabaguda. The deceased, identified as K Pushpa, was a native of Chinalabudu village and worked at a local Mee Seva centre.

The incident took place on Friday night when Pushpa did not return home after leaving her office around 6 pm. The woman was discovered by the locals on the next day in bushes with her head smashed. Alarmed by the scene, they immediately alerted the police who reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident. The police suspect that the murder might have taken place around 9 pm. They also informed that there were no signs of sexual assault.

The investigation revealed that Pushpa was living with a man named Mahesh, a resident of Bosubeda village in the valley. Mahesh was previously married to a woman named Rajeswari and they have two children together.

Pushpa’s parents staged a protest in front of the Araku Valley Police Station in Visakhapatnam district. They claimed that Rajeswari and her family members are responsible for the murder and demanded that they should be punished.