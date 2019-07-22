Pregnant woman carried to hospital on a makeshift stretcher in Vizag

In what came as yet another instance that shed light on the lack of amenities in rural areas, a pregnant woman had to be carried to a hospital in a ‘doli’. The woman was made to rest in the stretcher made from a cloth tied to a log and was carried along a muddy path by her family members. The incident took place in Kothavalasa village, Madugula mandal in Vizag district.

Owing to the improper roads and poor connectivity to the village, no ambulance was able to attend to the medical emergency leaving the locals with no other option. The woman was taken to KJ Puram hospital in Vizag, where she gave birth to a child. Reportedly, the mother and the baby are in stable condition.

#WATCH A pregnant woman carried for more than 6 kms to KJ Puram hospital from Kothavalsa village on a makeshift stretcher made from a cloth tied to a wooden log, due to lack of road connectivity. The woman & the child are in stable condition. #Visakhapatnam pic.twitter.com/Wn9VtS0IHI — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2019

The villagers in Visakhapatnam have been demanding the government officials to lay proper roads in their village and set up a health care centre. With the video going viral on social media, several individuals too highlighted the need for ensuring basic amenities in rural areas across the country.