PM Narendra Modi goes plogging at Mamallapuram beach, shares video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Tamil Nadu to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, went ‘plogging’ at Mamallapuram beach on Saturday. As a part of his morning walk, the Prime Minister collected garbage off the shore in a bag before handing it over to his staff later.

Taking to Twitter to share his activity, PM Narendra Modi wrote, “Plogging at a beach in Mamallapuram this morning. It lasted for over 30 minutes. Also handed over my ‘collection’ to Jeyaraj, who is a part of the hotel staff. Let us ensure our public places are clean and tidy! Let us also ensure we remain fit and healthy.”

Applauding the PM’s effort, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs & Sports, Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “When the Prime Minister leads from the front, the whole nation moves along! Plogging is the best way to improve overall fitness and cleanliness together. Plogging Run burns 15% to 30% more calories than traditional jogging while waste collection becomes a glamorous lifestyle!”

What is Plogging?

Plogging is an activity that combines running with picking up litter. Started in Sweden in 2016, the activity is being taken up by enthusiasts in different countries. Apart from helping the citizens in battling plastic pollution, it has also been finding increasing reception as an effective fitness activity.