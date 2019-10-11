Couple in Andhra Pradesh seeks mercy killing permission for daughter

A couple, from Chittoor District in Andhra Pradesh, has approached a family court seeking permission for the mercy killing of their one-year old daughter, Suhana. Ever since her birth, Suhana has been suffering from hypoglycaemia, which is a condition of drastically low blood sugar levels. Citing the inability to afford Suhana’s treatment as a reason, the couple- Bawajan and Shabana- filed a plea for euthanasia in a family court in Madanapalle town in Chittoor district.

The couple stated in the mercy killing petition that they have already spent Rs 12 lakh on Suhana’s treatment in different hospitals around Madanapalle and Bengaluru but no improvement was seen in her condition.

Reportedly, Bawajan explained how he is a daily wager who only earns Rs. 300 for a day and that he usually doesn’t have work for eight months of a year. He also said that they had sold their property and jewellery for the treatment. Bawajan claims that the couple is no longer in a position to bear the treatment expenses. The family hails from the V Kottakota mandal of Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh.

Back in March 2019, the Supreme Court legalised passive euthanasia (withdrawal of life support), stating that it will only be permitted if the patient is terminally ill or in a permanent vegetative state and approves the procedure in writing.