Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday amid the country-wide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. In his fifth address since the first lockdown, the PM said that a self-reliant India is the need of the hour in our fight against coronavirus.

As part of India’s efforts to be self-reliant, PM Narendra Modi announced a 20 lakh crore special economic package, amounting to nearly 10% percent of India’s GDP. PM Modi said that for India to be self-reliant, these five pillars are the key drivers: economy, demand, technology-driven system, infrastructure and vibrant demography. PM stated that the Mission Self Reliant package will emphasize on emphasis on land, labour, laws and liquidity; and will directly benefit farmers, cottage industries, MSMEs, labourers, and honest taxpayers. Further, he added that this move will not be self-centred, but be focussed on the world’s peace and happiness. Here are other key points from the Prime Minister’s address:

Lockdown 4.0 rules soon

The PM said that the fourth phase of India’s lockdown will be completely different from the first three. He said that new rules of the same will be published before 18 May 2020 by the centre – based on suggestions given by various Chief Ministers.

PPE and N95 manufacturing; Medicine supply commendable

PM Modi revealed that when the coronavirus crisis hit India, not a single PPE kit was manufactured till then, and only a few N95 masks were available in the country. As of today, 2 lakh PPE kits, N95 masks are manufactured in India on a daily basis. Further, he stated that the medicines supplied by India has given a new ray of hope to the whole world.

PM Modi expressed condolences to 2,293 victims who succumbed to the virus all over India and said that a crisis of such kind is unprecedented not just our country, but for the whole world. However, the leader said that humanity will not accept defeat from coronavirus. He said that it is imperative to protect ourselves, and move forward diligently.