The AP State Government has taken a further step towards the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules and regulations for shops. A government order has been issued regarding the permission of the limited opening of shops and establishments. This has been done in cohesion with the Government of India’s decision to carry such an exercise in certain areas of the country. The following orders are issued by AP Chief Secretary to Government, Nilam Sawhney to clarify the lockdown relaxation for shops in the state:

1. No Shops shall remain open in the containment zone, i.e. core area and buffer zone, as notified by the district administration. This will hold till the containment operations are completed and that area is duly de-notified.

2. In all other places, shops may remain open from 10 am to 5 pm only, wherever they are applicable, except shops like pharmacies which are specially permitted for a longer duration

3. No shopping malls, market complexes or markets in urban areas shall be allowed

4. All shops in rural areas, except in malls, are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential

5. In urban areas, colony shops, or shops within residential complexes, are permitted to open. The standalone shops shall also be allowed to open. However, in other places outside the containment zone, places where there are adjacent shops, except those selling groceries, pharmacies and other daily essentials, the municipal commissioners shall, in consultation with the market association, will ensure at least one closed shop in between two open shops in order to ensure that there is no crowding. The shops closed on one day may be allowed to open on the next day as per a pre-decided roster allowing an equal opportunity to all.

6. In Municipal Corporations, and municipalities with a large number of active cases, the District Collectors may allow only shops selling essential goods, shops selling material required for construction activities, shops selling products required for agricultural operations like seeds/pumps etc., and shops selling products required for industrial operations including their spare parts

7. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained in all the above cases.