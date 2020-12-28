On Sunday, 27 December, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, delivered his 72nd and 2020’s last edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat‘. During his address, the Prime Minister lauded the efforts of a man from Vizag who came up with an innovative idea of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Chart 2021’ in his letter to the PM.

Referring to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Chart, PM Modi mentioned that a few days ago, he received a letter from Venkat Murali Prasad, a resident of Vizag. Sharing further details about the novel idea, the Indian Prime Minister said, “Venkat ji wrote that he had attached his ABC for the year 2021. At first, I did not get what he meant. But when I saw the chart attached to the letter, I realised that by ABC, he meant, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Chart’. In this chart, Venkat ji enlisted items which he would use in his daily life in 2021.”

The ABC 2021 chart had included products like AC, TV, phone, and others; self-care items like tooth-brush, tooth-paste, soap, shampoo; clothing like exercise gear, casual wear; office gadgets, bags; kitchenware like water bottle, crockery; other items like a cycle, two-wheeler, and furniture among others. The Prime Minister added that Mr Venkat vowed that he will only use these products if they have been made through the hard work of Indians.

Expressing his support for the novel idea, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and shared the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Chart 2021.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which translates to ‘self-reliant India’ or ‘self-sufficient India’, is a policy formulated by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. This policy is being adopted for making India a bigger and more important part of the global economy, that is efficient, competitive, and resilient at the same time.