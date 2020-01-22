Will not rest until the YSRCP is routed in Andhra Pradesh: Pawan Kalyan

JanaSena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan has vowed to put the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh to rout. Addressing a gathering of farmers at the party’s headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, the actor-turned-politician lashed out at the police and condemned the attacks on farmers and women among the protestors.

“The merciless lathi-charge on farmers and women is upsetting. Even the specially-abled have been thrashed by the police. JanaSena will not stop until the YSRCP government is routed. We have to wipe out the party from power. The wounds inflicted on you will spell doom for the YSRCP,” Pawan Kalyan said.

The JanaSena President stated that the capital city status would be brought back to Amaravati even if YS Jagan Mohan Reddy set up three or thirty capitals. Informing that he would be flying to Delhi to meet top BJP leaders on Wednesday, Pawan Kalyan assured the farmers that the capital will not be moved from Amaravati.

The JanaSena Party recently forged an alliance with the BJP in Andhra Pradesh. Stating that the tie-up was the need of the hour, leaders from both the parties asserted that combined efforts would be made for the protection of the State’s interests.

It may be noted that the protests in Amaravati and the surrounding areas intensified after the AP Assembly recently approved the proposal to set up three capitals in the State.