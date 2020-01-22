Centre will not intervene in AP capital row: GVL Narasimha Rao

Speaking about the ongoing capital row in Andhra Pradesh, Member of Rajya Sabha and BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said the Centre would not interfere with the State’s decision. The comments come in after Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan sought the centre’s involvement in shifting of the State capital from Amaravati. Clarifying the Centre’s stance on the AP capital row, GVL Narasimha Rao said the decision of choosing a capital city comes within the State’s purview, and the Centre has nothing to do with it.

BJP leaders Kanna Lakshminarayana and GVL Narasimha Rao, on Tuesday, said that their party supports decentralisation stood for the development of North Andhra and Rayalaseema regions. Further, they stated that misinformation is being spread in the State about Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy approaching the central government to seek permission about the AP capital. It was also clarified that these reports are untrue, and such propaganda must not be spread.

GVL Narasimha Rao revealed that the TDP too, had approached the central government to intervene in the matter. However, Rao stated that choosing the State’s capital is a federal issue and not a family matter. He reemphasised that the Centre and State governments must take calls concerning different issues.

Previously, the BJP leaders of Andhra Pradesh said they do not agree with the CM’s decision of choosing Visakhapatnam over Amaravati. It was also stated that the BJP and Jana Sena Party would come up with a joint action plan for a sustained protest programme against the decision. Also clarifying this stance, Mr. Rao said that the protests will be conducted in the capacity of an opposition party since the issue concerns Andhra Pradesh only.