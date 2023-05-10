Farmers at Kadiam Ava in East Godavari district have grieved to Jana Sena chief that the Andhra Pradesh Government did not make any arrangement for the purchase of the wet paddy. Pawan Kalyan, who visited the area as part of his tour in East Godavari on Wednesday, interacted with the farmers who suffered crop loss due to the recent unseasonal rains.

Lamenting that the rains caused extensive damage to crops, the farmers demanded the purchase of the wet paddy at a reasonable price. The farmers alleged that they were not even given gunny bags to store the harvested crop. They appealed to the Jana Sena chief to help them bail out of the situation. Earlier, Pawan Kalyan was accorded a warm welcome when he arrived at the Rajahmundry Airport for his East Godavari tour. He was accompanied by party leader Nadendla Manohar.

Earlier this month, TDP National President N Chandrababu Naidu visited East Godavari and interacted with the farmers who suffered crop loss due to the recent untimely rains. Alleging that they did not get any help from the government, the farmers poured out their woes before the TDP chief. They expressed anger at the government for what they called its inaction. Chandrababu Naidu, while promising all help to the distressed farmers, said the government failed on all fronts.

It may be recalled here that rains under the influence of a trough lashed several parts of East Godavari District, causing extensive damage to crops like paddy and maize. Distressed over the heavy crop damage, farmers await help from the government to facilitate them to sell their wet crops.

