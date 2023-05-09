With elections scheduled next year, the ruling YSRCP, in a bid to connect with people directly or indirectly, is launching a slew of programmes. After ‘Gadapa Gadapa Ki Mana Prabhuthvam’ and ‘Jagananne Maa Bhavishyattu’, the Andhra Pradesh government launched a new initiative, ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam.’

Designed to redress the grievances of the people about welfare schemes or public services, the programme was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his Tadepalli camp office on Tuesday. Under this programme, one has to dial 1902 and communicate their problem to a government representative. The representative would register the complaint, and the complaint will be given a unique ID. Those who make the call would receive updates on the status of their complaint in the form of SMS. Once the problem is solved, feedback is requested from the government.

Speaking at the programme launch, the Chief Minister said, “The initiative aims to help the people who, despite all eligibility, fail to get the government benefit and redress the genuine grievances. We will implement it effectively so that all sections will get a fair deal.” Pointing out that the programme differs from other schemes, Jagan Mohan Reddy said the government has been trying its best for the past four years to find a solution to every problem.

“I noticed several issues during my padayatra and have been putting in strenuous efforts to solve them. A maximum of them resolved in the last four years,” he observed.

After coming to power, revolutionary changes were made to help all sections enjoy the fruits of government schemes. The village/ward secretariat system was introduced to serve the people without any corruption and bias, he pointed out.

Listing the schemes introduced by the government, he said Rythu Bharosa Kendras, the family doctor concept and the Spandana programme were introduced and are being implemented successfully. The Andhra Pradesh CM appealed to the people to make better use of the new ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ initiative for the redressal of their grievances.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.